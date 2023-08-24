Secret (SIE) Price Reaches $0.0026

Secret (SIE) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $641.18 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00166591 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00048980 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00022715 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00027906 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003779 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00257312 USD and is up 4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,805.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.