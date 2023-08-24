SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Stock Price Down 2.4%

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01). 496,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 903,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Trading Down 6.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,039.79.

About SIMEC Atlantis Energy

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines; and hydro development services.

