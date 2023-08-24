SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $222.35 million and approximately $50.38 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018680 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015036 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,074.29 or 1.00082268 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,324,917,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,232,484,306 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,324,917,189.0618732 with 1,232,484,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.18401349 USD and is up 5.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $25,365,475.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

