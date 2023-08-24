SOLVE Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.03 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One SOLVE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $10.03 million and $163,079.75 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003788 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006178 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care is a platform that leverages blockchain technology to streamline access to healthcare and simplify payments to providers. It reduces costs associated with the current healthcare system and utilizes the SOLVE token for transactions, developer rights, and platform access fees. The platform and its components are accessible to all parties for long-term benefits.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

