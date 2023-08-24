S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

S&P Global Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $391.73 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,878 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,232 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

