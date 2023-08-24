SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,326,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,062,416 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.51% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $308,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 393.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 257,471 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,000,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $442,083,000,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

JNK stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.44. 1,131,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,535,097. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.47. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $95.20.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

