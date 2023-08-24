SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Position Reduced by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

RWO stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.91. 7,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.