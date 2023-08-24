SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,909.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 589.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period.

SLYG stock opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.09. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $80.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

