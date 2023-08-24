Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $114.60 and last traded at $113.53, with a volume of 2389025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.93.

The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Splunk from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.47.

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Splunk by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Splunk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

