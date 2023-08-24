Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $130.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SPLK. TheStreet lowered shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.27.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $99.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.30. Splunk has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $112.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Splunk by 104,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467,378 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Splunk by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,239 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in Splunk by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Splunk by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,246,000 after acquiring an additional 170,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

