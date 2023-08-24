Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Shares Down 1.5%

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 137,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 258,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Standard BioTools in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard BioTools

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $209.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Standard BioTools during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Standard BioTools by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Standard BioTools during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About Standard BioTools

(Get Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.