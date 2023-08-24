Star Gold (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Star Gold shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.
Star Gold Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
About Star Gold
Star Gold Corp., a pre-development stage company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other base metal-bearing properties. It holds interest in Longstreet Property, which includes 142 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.
