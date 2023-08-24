StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Trading Down 21.7%

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Free Report) traded down 21.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.

StarHub Ltd provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications and Cyber Security. The company provides television subscription and broadcasting services; broadband access, high speed wholesale broadband, and information security systems integration services; and security consultancy services; information security and network security surveillance services.

