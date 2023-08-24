Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0220 on Major Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $85.02 million and $2.01 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018851 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014781 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,420.69 or 1.00038253 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002468 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,984,742 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,858,984,741.609934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02164424 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,086,633.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.