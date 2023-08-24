Stifel Nicolaus Trims STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Target Price to $45.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.10.

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $43.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $58.73. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $104.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.02 and a beta of 1.13.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,916.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 348.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

