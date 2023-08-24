Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 6,152 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 34% compared to the typical volume of 4,585 call options.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.04. 1,195,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,538. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

AEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Barclays PLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,976 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 119,073.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,752,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 26.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,231,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after buying an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

