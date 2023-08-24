StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

AKTX opened at $3.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $25.40.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,273,528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 228,100 shares during the period. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.