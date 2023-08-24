StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $21.35 on Monday. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.96 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 81.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 103,655.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,647,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $627,821,000 after acquiring an additional 34,614,564 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,612,000 after purchasing an additional 298,097 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,835,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,462,000 after acquiring an additional 352,635 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,745,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,862,000 after acquiring an additional 40,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

