StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

MEIP opened at $6.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 13,250,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 2,632,623 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 49,526 shares during the last quarter.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.