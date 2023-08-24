StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.50.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $45.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $50.43.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PBF Energy by 250.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

