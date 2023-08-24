StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter worth about $69,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

