StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 0.6 %

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $41.28.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $866.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading

