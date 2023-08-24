StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Full House Resorts Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FLL stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $162.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. Full House Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Full House Resorts

In related news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,469 shares in the company, valued at $405,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $44,935.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,951.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Hartmeier purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,469 shares in the company, valued at $405,451.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Full House Resorts by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Full House Resorts by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 52,929 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Full House Resorts by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Full House Resorts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.

