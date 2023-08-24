StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Full House Resorts Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of FLL stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $162.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. Full House Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at Full House Resorts
In related news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,469 shares in the company, valued at $405,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $44,935.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,951.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Hartmeier purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,469 shares in the company, valued at $405,451.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts
Full House Resorts Company Profile
Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Full House Resorts
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.