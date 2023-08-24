StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE SIF opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.41. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 18.04% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

