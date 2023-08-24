StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE LGL opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

