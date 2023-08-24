StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CJS Securities lowered Triton International to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded Triton International from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Get Triton International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRTN

Triton International Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TRTN opened at $83.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.47. Triton International has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.01 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 39.79%. Triton International’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triton International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,533,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Triton International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,732,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Triton International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,382,000 after purchasing an additional 118,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Triton International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Triton International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triton International

(Get Free Report)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.