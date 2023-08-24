Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $44,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Stryker by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 44.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $275.96 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $200.80 and a one year high of $306.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.36 and its 200 day moving average is $283.02. The company has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Argus boosted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.33.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

