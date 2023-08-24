SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,638 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of SunLink Health Systems worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

