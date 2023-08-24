Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $710.86 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,835,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,524 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.1% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of Alphabet worth $710,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,892.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,718,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $549,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431,413 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,390 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,768. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.21. The company had a trading volume of 26,125,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,712,908. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.25 and its 200-day moving average is $113.33. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $134.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

