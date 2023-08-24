Synapse (SYN) One Day Volume Reaches $4.44 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a market cap of $79.10 million and $4.44 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Synapse has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

