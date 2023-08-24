TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.93

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.93 and traded as high as $7.73. TechPrecision shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 115,923 shares.

TechPrecision Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TechPrecision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TechPrecision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Commons Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TechPrecision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in TechPrecision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TechPrecision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

