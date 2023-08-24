Telemark Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Telemark Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Innospec makes up about 2.7% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Innospec worth $18,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Innospec by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Innospec by 4.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innospec in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.88. The stock had a trading volume of 31,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,342. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.16.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Innospec had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $480.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Innospec’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Profile

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.