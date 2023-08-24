Telemark Asset Management LLC Invests $9.30 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,302,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.4% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.82. 8,576,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,689,966. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.88. The firm has a market cap of $481.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

