Telemark Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Telemark Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries makes up approximately 5.7% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $38,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMI. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 333.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.43. 105,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,167. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.18. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.13 and a 1-year high of $353.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.26. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

