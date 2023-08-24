Telemark Asset Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Telemark Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in TechTarget by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TechTarget by 1.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TechTarget by 38.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 196,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 54,208 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in TechTarget by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 63,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTGT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

TechTarget stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.26. 242,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $69.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

