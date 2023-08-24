Telemark Asset Management LLC Sells 75,000 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Telemark Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXON. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $231,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.10 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 413,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,080,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,445 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,611. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.79. The stock had a trading volume of 490,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.56. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.31 and a twelve month high of $229.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 149.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

