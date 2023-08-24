Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $1.16

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.16, but opened at $1.19. Tellurian shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 1,526,171 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tellurian from $1.30 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Gross purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 240,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 37.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 179,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 51,625 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

