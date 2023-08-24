Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Shares Up 7.2%

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 946,679 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 513,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Tenon Medical Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25.

Get Tenon Medical alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tenon Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical in the second quarter worth $124,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical in the second quarter worth $61,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenon Medical by 597.4% in the second quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,581,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 3,067,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical during the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical during the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.