Terra (LUNA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $18.39 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $149.12 million and $18.39 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009287 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001138 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002428 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 356,714,407 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

