Terra (LUNA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $18.02 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded down 11% against the dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $151.94 million and approximately $18.02 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009285 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002483 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001254 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 356,410,825 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

