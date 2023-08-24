TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0127 on Top Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $124.81 million and $3.98 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00038882 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00027891 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013596 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000128 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,795,044,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,789,545,208 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

