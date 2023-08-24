The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $153.66

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.66 ($1.96) and traded as high as GBX 157 ($2.00). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 153.50 ($1.96), with a volume of 16,306 shares trading hands.

The Alumasc Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 153.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 158.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.46 million, a PE ratio of 614.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Insider Transactions at The Alumasc Group

In other The Alumasc Group news, insider G Paul Hooper purchased 14,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £23,851.26 ($30,430.29). Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

The Alumasc Group Company Profile

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

