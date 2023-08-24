The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $216,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $2,690,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 0.6 %

BA stock opened at $228.58 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.41 and its 200-day moving average is $212.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.