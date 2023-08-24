The Cigna Group (CI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI):

8/17/2023 – The Cigna Group was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/17/2023 – The Cigna Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – The Cigna Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $284.00 to $300.00.

8/8/2023 – The Cigna Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/7/2023 – The Cigna Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – The Cigna Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $320.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – The Cigna Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/21/2023 – The Cigna Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/12/2023 – The Cigna Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/7/2023 – The Cigna Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $356.00 to $341.00.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.3 %

CI stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $281.03. 681,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,971. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,063 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

