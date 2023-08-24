The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of Clorox worth $65,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 429.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE CLX traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.98. The company had a trading volume of 155,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,083. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.52 and its 200 day moving average is $157.85.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 403.36%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

