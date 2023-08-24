The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $150.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $158.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLTR. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $18.34 on Thursday, hitting $123.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,910,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,434. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $123.52 and a 12-month high of $170.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

