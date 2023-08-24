The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,626,000 after buying an additional 65,888 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $160.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

