Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,024,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,344 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,879,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,780,655,000 after purchasing an additional 123,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $3,105,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TMO stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $544.43. The stock had a trading volume of 393,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $535.88 and its 200-day moving average is $544.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock worth $14,125,960 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

