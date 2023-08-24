Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 209,133 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,004,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,133 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Air Transport Services Group worth $20,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ATSG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.59. 20,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,773. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.81. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $32.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $529.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.56 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ATSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATSG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Transport Services Group news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.