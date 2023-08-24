Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,575 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.11% of Compass Minerals International worth $15,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 248.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 249,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Compass Minerals International stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 21,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,161. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $47.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.17. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

